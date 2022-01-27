Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.59% of Encompass Health worth $44,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

EHC opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.