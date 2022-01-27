Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,644 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $35,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE:TAP opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.