Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,522 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.11% of NOW worth $17,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 1,275,797 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NOW by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.92 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $986.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.