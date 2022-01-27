Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 3,284.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 883,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
