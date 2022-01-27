Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 3,284.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 883,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

