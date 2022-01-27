BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%.

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $272.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $121,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 176.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

