BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$65.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$59.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.41. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$54.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 105.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.69.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

