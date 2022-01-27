BCE (BCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.422-$2.542 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.7047 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

