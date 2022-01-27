Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01.

BZH traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 522,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $571.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

