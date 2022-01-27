Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,921 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $268.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

