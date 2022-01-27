Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

