Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00177889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00030659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00388269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

