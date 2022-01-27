BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $964.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.