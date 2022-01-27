Belt (BELT) Hits Market Cap of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.52 or 0.06500107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,099.61 or 0.99340672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

