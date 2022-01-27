Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.48 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.72). Approximately 29,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,947,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.25 ($0.73).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.56. The stock has a market cap of £376.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.