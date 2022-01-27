BENQI (QI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.45 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and $12.45 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.52 or 0.06581945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,212.16 or 0.99830083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052097 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

