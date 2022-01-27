Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

FRA:WAF traded down €1.90 ($2.16) on Thursday, reaching €113.95 ($129.49). The stock had a trading volume of 242,445 shares. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($174.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.89.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.