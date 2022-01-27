Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 107.68 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.05. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.69).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

