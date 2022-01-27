Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.
SHED opened at GBX 177.55 ($2.40) on Wednesday. Urban Logistics REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 144 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of £837.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 175.39.
In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Nigel Rich bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($229,357.80).
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.