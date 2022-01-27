Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDL. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON:PDL traded down GBX 0.39 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.12 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 37,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.64. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 101.20 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.41 million and a P/E ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($132,218.02).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

