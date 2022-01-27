Berenson Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:BACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Berenson Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:BACA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 977.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BACA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,522. Berenson Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp I stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:BACA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Berenson Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I is based in New York.

