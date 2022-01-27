Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $8,269,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

