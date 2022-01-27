Berry Global Group (BERY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Berry Global Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.200-$7.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.20-7.70 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.