Beyond Finance Price Tops $1.59 (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06608231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.51 or 1.00047423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.