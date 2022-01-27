Bezant (BZNT) Trading 68.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 92.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 68.8% against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $3.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00041072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00103565 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

