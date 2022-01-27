Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bill.com stock opened at $162.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.24 and its 200-day moving average is $251.52. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 2.25.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.39.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

