BinaryX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.71 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $28.71 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $20.24 or 0.00056099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009169 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.32 or 0.00358445 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BinaryX

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

