Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $47,068.56 and approximately $2,419.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.99 or 0.06549896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,787.65 or 0.99609939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.