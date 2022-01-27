Biogen (BIIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.93. Biogen has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

