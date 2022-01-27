Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.55. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.