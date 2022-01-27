BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.82

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 17572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 276.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $295,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $332,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,551,525 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

