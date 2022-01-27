Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002304 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,636,229 coins and its circulating supply is 23,469,053 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

