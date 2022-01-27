BitCoal (COAL) Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. BitCoal has a market cap of $11,333.91 and approximately $28.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00400137 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

