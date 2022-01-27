Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00239709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00100643 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001932 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

