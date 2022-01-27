Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $21,557.74 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.69 or 0.06501704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,109.72 or 0.99878809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

