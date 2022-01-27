BitcoinHD (BHD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $667,010.00

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $667,010.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.99 or 0.06517269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.45 or 0.99660210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052131 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

