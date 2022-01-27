BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $443,210.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $6.47 million and $443,210.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00240380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00103365 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,802,458,637 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

