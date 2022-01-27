BitcoinZ Reaches 1-Day Volume of $581,889.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $581,889.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00240977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00077831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00102856 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,800,508,637 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

