Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Head to Head Comparison

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -8.26% -6.61% -2.16% Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95%

72.3% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 21Vianet Group and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 1 0 3 0 2.50 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

21Vianet Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.23, suggesting a potential upside of 172.37%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.23%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 1.50 -$415.22 million ($1.29) -6.33 Bitfarms $34.70 million 19.61 -$16.29 million ($0.01) -349.00

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 21Vianet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bitfarms beats 21Vianet Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

