BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00103053 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

