Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Cap of $63,013.33

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $63,013.33 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003027 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,857,244 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,239 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

