BitSend Hits Market Cap of $63,502.90 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $63,502.90 and $3.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00247151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,060,353 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.