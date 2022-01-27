BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $2.99 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00164330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006053 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000877 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002237 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003821 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.