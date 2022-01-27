BitWhite (BTW) Tops One Day Volume of $29,635.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $77,525.67 and approximately $29,635.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

