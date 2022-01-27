Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 256,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

