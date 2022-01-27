Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BMAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BMAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BMAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 32,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,503. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

