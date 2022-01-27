Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $242.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.15 million and the highest is $245.19 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $242.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $922.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Blackbaud by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,460.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

