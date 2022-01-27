BlackHat Price Reaches $0.34 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $818,750.33 and approximately $294,606.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.31 or 0.06725711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,262.11 or 0.99982609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00052895 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.