Blackhill Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blackhill Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.7% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 121,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,517,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $266,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,162 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 59.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.51. 299,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.13 billion, a PE ratio of 122.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

