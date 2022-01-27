BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 1,373.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 123,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,029. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
