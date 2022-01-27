BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 1,373.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 123,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,029. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth about $609,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

