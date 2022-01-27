BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 982.1% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BGY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 189,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,666. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

